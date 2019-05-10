Podcast

Purple FTW: Return of the Friday Mailbag + Jordan Reid! (ep. 756)

By Andy Carlson May 10, 2019 1:00 am

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast joined the show for his weekly spot to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, Doug Baldwin being cut in Seattle, and an EARLY look towards the 2020 NFL Draft. Because why not. Plus the glorious return of the Friday Mailbag!

All that and more “Doug Baldwin. No Matter What.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Climbing the Pocket Cover 1 Jordan Reid Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast