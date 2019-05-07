Purple FTW: Reviewing the NFC North’s Drafts + Vikings Sign UDFA Tryouts! (ep. 754)

We recap and review the drafts of the Gutless Green Bay Packers, Low Energy Detroit Lions, and Crooked Chicago Bears and how they stack up to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 2019 haul. Plus we look at two of the Vikes UDFA tryout signees: defensive backs Isaiah Wharton and Terrence Alexander. Plus we countdown the Top-5 Vikings UDFAs of All-Time!

All that and more “WHAT ABOUT DIGGS’ BROTHER???” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

