Podcast

Purple FTW: Reviewing the NFC North’s Drafts + Vikings Sign UDFA Tryouts! (ep. 754)

By Andy Carlson May 7, 2019 11:57 am

We recap and review the drafts of the Gutless Green Bay Packers, Low Energy Detroit Lions, and Crooked Chicago Bears and how they stack up to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 2019 haul. Plus we look at two of the Vikes UDFA tryout signees: defensive backs Isaiah Wharton and Terrence Alexander. Plus we countdown the Top-5 Vikings UDFAs of All-Time!

All that and more “WHAT ABOUT DIGGS’ BROTHER???” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast