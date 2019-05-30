Purple FTW: Rudy Tried to Dunk on Me. Hercules! Nate Kaeding! (ep. 764)

We walk through Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph trying to dunk on me on the ol’ Twitter machine. Plus we’re hyped about 3-TECH Hercules Mata’afa, introduce you to assistant to the regional kicking coach Nate Kaeding, why the Vikes should keep Aviante Collins at tackle, and a look at assistant general manager George Paton and why he’s always in demand.

