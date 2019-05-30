Podcast

Purple FTW: Rudy Tried to Dunk on Me. Hercules! Nate Kaeding! (ep. 764)

By Andy Carlson May 30, 2019 1:14 pm

We walk through Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph trying to dunk on me on the ol’ Twitter machine. Plus we’re hyped about 3-TECH Hercules Mata’afa, introduce you to assistant to the regional kicking coach Nate Kaeding, why the Vikes should keep Aviante Collins at tackle, and a look at assistant general manager George Paton and why he’s always in demand.

All that and more “LOL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

