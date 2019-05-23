Purple FTW: The Everything Show feat. Jeff Bissoy of MPR (ep. 761)

Absolute fire chat with my guy Jeff Bissoy (@JeffEmbiid) of MPR today. Everything from Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings OTAs, assessment on Kirk Cousins, St. Thomas getting punted out of the MIAC, the future of Kyle Rudolph, mental health issues in the NFL, and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Check out Jeff’s podcast The Come Up.

All that and more “Everything Bagel” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN