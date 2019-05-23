Podcast

Purple FTW: The Everything Show feat. Jeff Bissoy of MPR (ep. 761)

By Andy Carlson May 23, 2019 12:55 pm

Absolute fire chat with my guy Jeff Bissoy (@JeffEmbiid) of MPR today. Everything from Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings OTAs, assessment on Kirk Cousins, St. Thomas getting punted out of the MIAC, the future of Kyle Rudolph, mental health issues in the NFL, and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Check out Jeff’s podcast The Come Up.

All that and more “Everything Bagel” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
