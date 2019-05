Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of The Scoop Podcast. swings in for the latest and greatest scoops on the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as they close out the NFL Draft and head into rookie mini camp. Plus Brad Kelly of The Draft Network comes in and talks Vikings wide receivers!

All that and more “Browning Was a Priority?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN