Purple FTW: What is OTAs? Baby Don’t Hurt Me. feat. Darren Wolfson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 762)

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings by to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings back for OTAs and the latest with the Kyle Rudolph contract situation. Plus we dive into what exactly players and coaches are allowed to do at OTAs and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

