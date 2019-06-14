Podcast

Purple FTW: Friday Vikings Free-For-All feat. Jordan Reid + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 771)

By Andy Carlson June 14, 2019 12:44 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have wrapped up mandatory minicamp and we have a fun episode to wrap up the week. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of The Draft Network, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast swings in to chat about the Kyle Rudolph extension and 2020 NFL Draft prospects. Later, we have thoughts on Kirk Cousins’ addressing the media and breakdown why the first seven weeks of the season are it for the Vikes. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) join me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Beebe is Actually WR1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
