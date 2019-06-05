Purple FTW: NFC Receiving Corps Rankings. Kevin Warren. 2 TE Sets. Plus Jordan Reid! (ep. 766)

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of The Draft Network, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. rejoins to the show chat Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the importance (and non-importance) of OTAs. Plus we delve into FOX NFL’s vote for NFC receiving corps, talk about former Vikings COO Kevin Warren becoming the new Big Ten commissioner, and also the importance of two tight end sets.

All that and more “Corps #1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN