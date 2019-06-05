Podcast

Purple FTW: NFC Receiving Corps Rankings. Kevin Warren. 2 TE Sets. Plus Jordan Reid! (ep. 766)

By Andy Carlson June 5, 2019 12:00 pm

Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of The Draft Network, Climbing the Pocket and The Draft Board Podcast. rejoins to the show chat Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the importance (and non-importance) of OTAs. Plus we delve into FOX NFL’s vote for NFC receiving corps, talk about former Vikings COO Kevin Warren becoming the new Big Ten commissioner, and also the importance of two tight end sets.

All that and more “Corps #1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

