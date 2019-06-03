Podcast

Purple FTW: QB Chugs. NFC North Best/Worst Moves. Vikings Analytics feat. Austin Gayle of PFF! (ep. 765)

By Andy Carlson June 3, 2019 2:28 pm

We hope Kirk Cousins doesn’t give into peer pressure and enter the NFC North Quarterback Beer Chugging Contest (because we think he’d be really bad at it). Then we look at the best and worst moves of each NFC North team, make the case for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings to give former Niner Anthony Davis a shot, plus we talk Vikings analytics with Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) of Pro Football Focus.

All that and more “16oz Sneak on Two” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
@AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Davis Austin Gayle Beer Chugging Kirk Cousins Kyle Rudolph Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings OTAs podcast PodcastOne Pro Football Focus Purple FTW Purple FTW! Podcast SKOR North Vikings



Latest Purple FTW Stories

Podcast