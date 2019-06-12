Podcast

Purple FTW: Rudolph PAID! #VikesOverBeers! Conversation with Will Blackmon! (ep. 769)

By Andy Carlson June 12, 2019 12:47 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings inked up Kyle Rudolph to an extension, but the details of the contact will raise an eyebrow. Plus former NFL cornerback and current media analyst Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) of NFL Network swung by to chat about what it was like to play the Vikings (as a Packer), his time with Kirk Cousins in Washington, and we get his assessment of the Vikings cornerback room.Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Favre” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
