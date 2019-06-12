Purple FTW: Rudolph PAID! #VikesOverBeers! Conversation with Will Blackmon! (ep. 769)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings inked up Kyle Rudolph to an extension, but the details of the contact will raise an eyebrow. Plus former NFL cornerback and current media analyst Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) of NFL Network swung by to chat about what it was like to play the Vikings (as a Packer), his time with Kirk Cousins in Washington, and we get his assessment of the Vikings cornerback room.Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

