Caught up with recent college grad Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner at the Blue Door Pub to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and their question to capture the Jeromebardi Trophy in 2019.

All that and more “Woodward” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN