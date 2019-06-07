Purple FTW: Vikings Rookie Garrett Bradbury at the Fan HQ Event (ep. 768)

We spent a few minutes chatting with Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings rookie center Garrett Bradbury at our friends Fan HQ autograph event and got to know the new man in the middle. Plus we talked to Fan HQ Shawn about future signing events coming up this summer and Uncle Nick and Super Fan John swung by to shoot the Purple breeze.

All that and more “Pivot Man” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

