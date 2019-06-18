Podcast

Purple FTW: Vikings Summer Clip Show 1.0 (ep. 772)

By Andy Carlson June 18, 2019 12:50 pm

Summer vacation has officially begun for Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, but we’re still here cranking out #content… Well. Sorta. Here’s a repurposed collection of clips from our YouTube Channel. We talked about ‘if the other QBs had to start’, why the first seven games of the season are important, Vikings should PAY Harrison Smith, why Kirk Cousins will benefit mightily from more play-action, the future of Linval Joseph, Steve Jordan going in the Ring of Honor, and the WR3 competition post mini-camp.

All that and more “Mailing It In!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
