Purple FTW: Vikings Summer Clip Show 2.0 aka The Ballad of Kubfanski! (ep. 775)

Summer is upon us! Here’s our second installation of our Summer YouTube Clip Shows. Today we covered: the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 4th safety competition, who has the best defense in the NFC North, why David Morgan II is legit, what if Kevin Stefanski is one-and-done at offensive coordinator, why Kirk Cousins won’t be traded to the Niners, do the Vikes never win in Chicago, and what if the Vikings never traded for Sam Bradford.

All that and more “Summer Summer Time” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

