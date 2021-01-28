Quick Takes: Deion takes verbal jab at Cousins, Vikings need to call on Watson, Evason makes wise move

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Deion Saunders makes one thing clear when it comes to how he feels about Kirk Cousins, the Vikings would be wise to make a call to Houston and Wild coach Dean Evason finally gives Joel Eriksson Ek a well-earned promotion.