Quick Takes: How Stafford trade could impact Cousins, Rosario remains in AL Central, Wild get bad news

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Lions’ trade of Matthew Stafford to the Rams might have changed the thinking when it comes to Kirk Cousins’ market value, Eddie Rosario will have a chance to frequently get payback against the Twins and the Wild received bad news.