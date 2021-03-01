Quick Takes: How Watt’s signing impacts Vikings, no signs of spring (or at least the Twins), wise move by Wild?

FILE – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

How should the Vikings feel about JJ Watt’s decision to sign with Arizona, why can’t we watch the Twins’ spring training opener and did the Wild make a smart move?