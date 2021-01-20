Quick Takes: Reaction to Happ joining Twins, Wild’s latest trade and Vikings’ wait on Kubiak

FILE – In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings assistant head coach and offensive advisor Gary Kubiak watches quarterbacks during drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Eagan, Minn. The Vikings have chosen Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. He fills the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The widely expected move was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement. The 58-year-old Kubiak served as offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King, File)

The Twins have agreed to terms with a veteran starter, the Wild made a trade on Tuesday and the Vikings are playing the waiting game. Let’s examine each of those topics.