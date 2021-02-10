Quick Takes: Should Koivu’s number be retired? Vikings projected to take O-lineman in first round, Bailey about to be kicked to curb?

Feb 7, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild center Mikko Koivu (9) in action during the game between the Wild and the Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts on the Wild potentially retiring Mikko Koivu’s number, why the Vikings couldn’t be blamed for addressing offensive line in the first round and how long will this Vikings kicker last under Mike Zimmer?

Item: Mikko Koivu retires after 15 seasons with the Minnesota Wild and seven games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mikko Koivu retires after 15 seasons with the Minnesota Wild and seven games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Reaction: The end of Koivu’s career is certain to spark conversation about whether the Wild should raise his No. 9 to the rafters at Xcel Energy Center. The guess here is that it will happen, but that doesn’t mean it should. Koivu belongs in the Wild Ring of Honor or Hall of Fame, neither of which currently exist, but retiring a number is the greatest honor an organization can give a former player and it’s one step beyond what the longtime Wild captain deserves. The Wild are in their 20th season and during much of that time the organization’s on-ice product has been mediocre. The Wild’s deepest playoff run remains an appearance in the conference finals in the franchise’s third season. Koivu is the Wild’s all-time leader in numerous categories, but the team never made it past the second round of the playoffs with him and at his best he was a very good (never great) player. There will be an argument made by some that Koivu deserves to be honored, in part, because he was the Wild’s first full-time captain. But that was only because Jacques Lemaire rotated the captaincy during his time as coach. We’re also talking about putting the No. 9 in the rafters. That is a digit that is reserved for hockey royalty and is Koivu really a member of hockey royalty? Wild executives will be tempted to retire Koivu’s number because of what he has meant to the fan base and because it would pay tribute to this period of Wild hockey. But is that type of tribute warranted? A night in his honor and a spot in the new Wild Hall of Fame (along with Lemaire, Marian Gaborik and a few others) would suffice.