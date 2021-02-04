Quick Takes: Twins add key arm in bullpen, Wild dealing with COVID delay, Favre must be joking

Chicago White Sox pitcher Alex Colome, right, and catcher James McCann celebrate as the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31 2020, in Minneapolis. Colome earned the save. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Twins continued to be busy Wednesday, adding a veteran closer to the bullpen; the Wild have been forced into a hiatus because of COVID-19; and Brett Favre’s amusing comments on Deshaun Watson.

Item: Former White Sox closer Alex Colome agrees to a one-year contract with the Twins. The deal has $6.25 million guaranteed and includes an option for 2022.

Former White Sox closer Alex Colome agrees to a one-year contract with the Twins. The deal has $6.25 million guaranteed and includes an option for 2022. Reaction: The Twins, like many big-league teams, spent much of the offseason doing very little but that has changed this week. With spring training around the corner, the Twins signed Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, brought back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million deal and then added another piece to the bullpen by coming to terms with Colome. This comes after the AL Central rival White Sox made several moves this winter to improve themselves, including acquiring starter Lance Lynn, outfielder Adam Eaton and closer Liam Hendriks. The Twins, who signed veteran starter J.A. Happ in late January, likely have one more move coming on the pitching side. Colome had 42 saves over the past two seasons in Chicago — he had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 appearances last year — and will be a definite plus to a bullpen that lost Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard (who could return) and Matt Wisler this offseason.

The Wild had four games postponed through Feb. 9 after Nick Bjugstad, Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Nick Bonino joined Marcus Foligno on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. The Wild had been scheduled to play at Colorado on Thursday and then begin a four-game homestand on Saturday against Arizona. The Wild’s next game now is scheduled for Feb. 11 against St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center. Reaction: The Wild aren’t the first NHL team to experience a COVID-19 outbreak. The New Jersey Devils have 14 players on the list and won’t play any games until Feb. 6 at the earliest. The NHL announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Sabres will not play any games until Feb. 8 at the earliest as Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen were put on the protocol list. None of this comes as a surprise and it has been an issue in every sport. When Foligno went on the protocol list last weekend, the concern was that more of his teammates would test positive. The Wild already had a few key injuries and now will have to deal with schedule juggling that will give them an extended break that they will pay for later in the season as the league tries to get in all 56 games.

Brett Favre shared his thoughts on Deshaun Watson's trade request from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/JHGVRVgL8S — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2021