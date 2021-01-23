Quick Takes: Twins need to bring back Cruz, speculation on Bauer and an unnecessary tribute

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz, center, smiles in the dugout after the Twins clinched the AL Central championship with the Chicago White Sox’s loss during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.(AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

The Twins increase their offer to Nelson Cruz and appear to be in the mix for Trevor Bauer and the Wild pay tribute to a couple of former players. Let’s examine each of these topics.