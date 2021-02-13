Quick Takes: Watt about J.J. in purple? Kalscheur finds his shot, Zuccarello gets a second chance

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Vikings make a call on J.J. Watt? Has Gabe Kalscheur found his three-point shot? Can Mats Zuccarello rebound? It’s time for Quick Takes.