Quick Takes: Wiggins points fingers, Rodgers’ icy relationship with Packers, MLB fans lose again

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Andrew Wiggins isn’t about to blame himself for his failed time in Minnesota, Aaron Rodgers appears headed for a breakup with the Green Bay Packers and Major League Baseball continues to get it wrong. Let’s examine each of these topics.