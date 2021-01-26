Quick Takes: Wolves were better without D-Lo, Fleck on Vols radar, Vikings losing DBs coach

Memphis Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones (21) looks on as Minnesota Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell (0) lays up a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies won 118-107. Russell scored 25 points. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Timberwolves looked like a better team without D’Angelo Russell on Saturday, P.J. Fleck’s name appears to be in the mix for the Tennessee football job and the Vikings’ search for assistant coaches has increased to three. Let’s examine each of these topics.