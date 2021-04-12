Read statements from Twins, Wolves and Wild on decisions to postpone Monday’s games

The Twins’ logo is displayed on the Twins dugout at Target Field before a baseball game, between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 24, 2011, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

The Twins’ game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon at Target Field was postponed after a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon. The Wolves and Wild, who also were scheduled to play at home on Monday night, also postponed their games. Here the statements from the teams:

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today's scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021