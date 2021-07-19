Report: Calf injury could sideline Michael Pierce for start of training camp

The Vikings could be without defensive tackle Michael Pierce to begin training camp because of a calf injury he suffered while training, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rapoport reported that Pierce’s injury is not expected to keep him off the field to open the regular season.
Pierce was signed by the Vikings as a free agent in March 2020 but opted out of last season because of the pandemic. Pierce and 3-technique Dalvin Tomlinson, signed as a free agent last March, are expected to start in the middle of the defensive line for the Vikings this season.
#Vikings DT Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury while training and his availability for the start of camp is in doubt, source said. While he could end up missing time to begin camp, it’s not expected to keep him off the field to begin the season.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021