Eddie Rosario will become a free agent after being non-tendered by Twins

Sep 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) hits a RBI single in the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Rosario cleared waivers on Wednesday afternoon and was then non-tendered by the Twins, making the left fielder a free agent. The fact Rosario passed through the waiver process without being claimed meant no team wanted to take a chance that he would make around $10 million in arbitration.

The Twins also non-tendered righthanded reliever Matt Wisler, who was 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save in 18 games last season. The Twins selected the 28-year-old off waivers from Seattle in October 2019.

Rosario, 29, slashed .277/.310/.478 with 119 home runs and 388 RBIs in 697 games over six seasons in Minnesota. Last season, he hit .257/.316/.476 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 57 games. Rosario was 0-for-7 in the Twins’ two playoff losses to the Houston Astros at Target Field.

Rosario’s salary increased from $4.19 million in 2019 to $7.75 million in 2020 (that was the amount he would have been paid in a 162-game season) as he avoided arbitration. One projection had his salary at $9.6 million for 2021, but another went as high as $12.9 million.

Alex Kirilloff, one of the Twins’ top prospects, likely will be given a chance to replace Rosario in left field. Kirilloff made his major league debut in the second game of the Twins-Astros playoff series.

The Twins also announced they have tendered contracts to several players, including arbitration-eligible lefthanded reliever Taylor Rogers. The Twins agreed to terms with righthanders José Berríos ($6.1 million) and Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), lefthander Caleb Thielbar ($650,000), catcher Mitch Garver ($1.875 million) and outfielder Byron Buxton ($5.125).