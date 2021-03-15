Report: Guard Joe Thuney passes on Vikings’ offer to take five-year deal with Kansas City

The Vikings opened Monday with a plan that included trying to land Joe Thuney, the top free-agent guard on the market. The problem was several teams had the same idea and Thuney ended up agreeing to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Chiefs are giving former Pats’ OL Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million deal, per source. https://t.co/C3avhTePBj
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
The Vikings need to find a left tackle, after Riley Reiff was released last week, and also find a left guard to replace Dakota Dozier. Earlier Monday, another one of the top guards came off the market as Kevin Zeitler agreed to a deal with Baltimore. Thuney’s decision means the Vikings will have to turn to their Plan B at the guard spot.
Former Giants’ G Kevin Zeitler reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million including $16 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021