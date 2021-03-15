Report: Guard Joe Thuney passes on Vikings’ offer to take five-year deal with Kansas City

Nov 1, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks on a play in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings opened Monday with a plan that included trying to land Joe Thuney, the top free-agent guard on the market. The problem was several teams had the same idea and Thuney ended up agreeing to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Vikings need to find a left tackle, after Riley Reiff was released last week, and also find a left guard to replace Dakota Dozier. Earlier Monday, another one of the top guards came off the market as Kevin Zeitler agreed to a deal with Baltimore. Thuney’s decision means the Vikings will have to turn to their Plan B at the guard spot.