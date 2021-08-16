Report: Kevin Fiala, Wild settle on contract ahead of arbitration hearing

May 22, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) makers a pass against the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Fiala and the Wild won’t be going to arbitration after all.

The winger and the team settled on a one-year, $5.1 million salary on Monday, a day ahead of the hearing. Fiala had asked for $6.25 million on a one-year contract and the Wild countered at $4.1 million.

Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists and was minus-2 last season in 50 games. He had a goal and an assist and was a minus-6 in the Wild’s seven-game loss to Vegas in the first round of the playoffs.

Fiala will be a restricted free agent again after next season, unless the two sides come to a long-term agreement.