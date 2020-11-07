Report: Matthew Stafford cleared to start on Sunday against the Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gives a hand to teammates during pregame of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

There is no longer a question about which quarterback will start for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Stafford was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and will play for the Lions, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Stafford went on the reserve list after coming in contact Monday with a non-team member who had coronavirus. If Stafford could not have started, backup Chase Daniel would have been under center.

The Lions (3-4) are a game ahead of the last-place Vikings (2-5) in the NFC North.