Report: Matthew Stafford cleared to start on Sunday against the Vikings

There is no longer a question about which quarterback will start for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Stafford was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and will play for the Lions, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Stafford went on the reserve list after coming in contact Monday with a non-team member who had coronavirus. If Stafford could not have started, backup Chase Daniel would have been under center.
The Lions (3-4) are a game ahead of the last-place Vikings (2-5) in the NFC North.
