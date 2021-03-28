Report: Randy Dobnak agrees to five-year, $9.25 million contract extension with Twins

Mar 13, 2021; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) pitches in the first inning during spring training against the Tampa Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Dobnak won’t open the season in the Twins’ starting rotation, but he will start it with a new contract.

The righthander has agreed to a five-year, $9.25 million contract extension that includes three club options, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Sources told Passan that the deal can max out at $29.75 million with the options and can increase with escalators.

Right-hander Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a five-year, $9.25 million contract extension with three club options, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The deal can max out at $29.75 million with the options and can grow with escalators. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 28, 2021

Dobnak arrived with the Twins in August 2019, best known for having worked as an Uber and Lyft driver. He was undrafted out of Division II Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia and played for the Utica Unicorns of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League. He signed with the Twins in 2017.

The 26-year-old is 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 games and 15 starts over the past two seasons. He also started Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees, giving up four runs and six hits with two walks in two innings of an 8-2 loss. The Yankees swept the Twins in three games.

Dobnak will start the season in the bullpen after having a strong spring. He has given up only one earned run and six hits with no walks and 18 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over four games.

The Twins will open the season on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.