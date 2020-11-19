Report: Timberwolves close in on reacquiring Ricky Rubio in trade with Oklahoma City

Phoenix Suns’ Ricky Rubio (11) looks to pass as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

The Timberwolves reportedly were set to add a familiar name to their roster on Wednesday as they closed in on reacquiring point guard Ricky Rubio from Oklahoma City, along with the 25th and 28th picks in the first round, for the 17th-overall selection.

Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the Rubio news shortly after Minnesota selected Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the draft. Edwards averaged 19.1 points in 32 games as a freshman at Georgia, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

Rubio was taken with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft by the Wolves, and joined the team for the 2011-12 season after playing in Spain. Rubio’s highlight-reel passes made him a fan favorite at Target Center and he averaged 8.5 assists and 10.3 points in 353 games over six seasons with the Wolves.

Rubio, 30, was traded by the Wolves to Utah in June 2017 for a 2018 first-round pick that became Josh Okogie. Rubio signed with Phoenix as a free agent in 2019 and two days ago was traded to Oklahoma City in the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Suns. Rubio averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists, shooting .415 from the field and .361 from three-point range in 65 games last season for the Suns.