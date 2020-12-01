Report: Twins free agent reliever reportedly agrees to deal with Mets

Oct 7, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor May (65) reacts during the ninth inning of game three of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series against the New York Yankees at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor May’s eight-year stint with the Twins organization — one that began when he was acquired in a December 2012 trade with the Philadelphia Phillies — came to an end on Tuesday when the righthander reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Mets, pending a physical.

May, 31, was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 24 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He struck out 38 hitters and walked seven in 23.1 innings. In 2019, May went 5-3 with a 2.94 ERA and two saves in 65 relief outings.

May was traded to the Twins as a minor leaguer, along with starter Vance Worley, in a deal that sent outfielder Ben Revere to Philadelphia. Worley and Revere haven’t played in the big leagues since 2017, while May developed into a quality reliever. May was called up by the Twins in 2014 and started nine of the 10 games in which he appeared. In his first big-league game on Aug. 9 in Oakland, May got the start and gave up four runs, three hits and walked seven in two innings of a 9-4 loss.

May made 48 appearances and started 16 games in 2015, but has made only one start since. May missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had a 3.19 ERA from 2018 through 2020, striking out 153 and walking 38 in 113 innings over 113 appearances.

This will be the first major signing by new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is expected to be one of the few MLB owners this offseason looking to make significant additions after last season was shortened and attendance was not allowed at regular-season games because of COVID-19.