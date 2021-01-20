Report: Twins reach agreement on one-year deal with starter J.A. Happ

The Twins agreed to a one-year deal with lefthanded starter J.A. Happ on Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the deal is worth $8 million.
Happ, 38, went 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA in nine starts last summer with the New York Yankees. He also has pitched for Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Seattle during his 14-year career.
The Twins’ starting rotation includes righthanders Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Randy Dobnak. Righthander Jake Odorizzi, who spent the past three seasons with the Twins, remains a free agent.
Left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021