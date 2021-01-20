Report: Twins reach agreement on one-year deal with starter J.A. Happ

New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Twins agreed to a one-year deal with lefthanded starter J.A. Happ on Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the deal is worth $8 million.

Happ, 38, went 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA in nine starts last summer with the New York Yankees. He also has pitched for Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Seattle during his 14-year career.

The Twins’ starting rotation includes righthanders Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Randy Dobnak. Righthander Jake Odorizzi, who spent the past three seasons with the Twins, remains a free agent.