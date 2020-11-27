Report: Vikings’ Adam Thielen expected to sit out Sunday against Carolina

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs up field during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is not expected to play on Sunday against Carolina, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Thielen was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, a day after catching eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Dallas. Thielen leads the Vikings with 49 catches for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is not expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, per source. He remains on the Covid-19 list, and barring a change this weekend, he's bracing to have to sit. Thielen leads the league with 11 TDs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 27, 2020

Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson have been the Vikings’ top wide receivers this season. Thielen’s absence would present an opportunity for Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe to see more playing time. Veteran Tajae Sharpe, who was signed by the Vikings as a free agent during the offseason, has not appeared in a game since Week 2.

Thielen did not miss a game in his first five seasons before sitting out six games last year. He has played in all 10 games this season.

The Vikings announced that right guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) will miss a second consecutive game Sunday, and tight end Irv Smith Jr., (groin/back) is doubtful to play. Smith returned on Sunday against Dallas after sitting out the previous game in Chicago. Cleveland will be replaced by veteran Brett Jones. The Vikings also declared defensive end Jordan Brailford (not injury related) as out for Sunday.

Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will return after sitting out last Sunday against Detroit. Running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but is not expected to play.