REPORT: Vikings add cornerback help by signing Chandon Sullivan

Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a pass against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22021 122521wag

The Minnesota Vikings have added some much-needed help at cornerback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport, the Vikings have signed former Green Bay Packers slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Sullivan will likely take over for Mackensie Alexander as the Vikings’ primary nickel and slot cornerback.

Sullivan has experience working with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018-20.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan ranked 10th last season among 41 slot corners in yards allowed per snap in the slot. Alexander ranked 35th.

The Vikings likely now have two starting-caliber cornerbacks on the roster in Sullivan and Cam Dantzler. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed earlier this week he has been in discussions to bring Patrick Peterson back as well. The Vikings could also look to the first round of the NFL Draft to help fill the positional need.