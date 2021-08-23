Report: Vikings closing in on agreement to bring back defensive end Everson Griffen

Nov 17, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts to a penalty on the field during a game against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

A reunion between the Vikings and Everson Griffen appears as if it will happen.

The veteran defensive end worked out for the team last week and is expected to sign with Minnesota, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Griffen was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2010 and played for the team until 2019. He spent time with Dallas and Detroit last season and made it clear during the offseason that he would like to return to the Vikings.

The Vikings have had Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum competing for the right end spot, with Danielle Hunter returning at left end after he missed last season following neck surgery.

Griffen, 33, has 74.5 of his 80.5 career sacks with the Vikings and had double-digit sack totals in 2014 (12), 2015 (10.5) and 2017 (13). Mike Zimmer took over as Vikings coach in 2014. Griffen also was named to the Pro Bowl four times as a Viking, including in 2019 when he had eight sacks in 15 games.