Report: Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to reworked contract

Dec 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (not pictured) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings and defensive end Danielle Hunter have agreed to a reworked contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There had been some question whether Hunter would show up for the Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday. Reports that Hunter wanted a new or restructured contract dated to last fall when Hunter underwent season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc.