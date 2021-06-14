Report: Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to reworked contract

The Vikings and defensive end Danielle Hunter have agreed to a reworked contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There had been some question whether Hunter would show up for the Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday. Reports that Hunter wanted a new or restructured contract dated to last fall when Hunter underwent season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc.
Danielle Hunter gets $5.6M of this year’s $$ due as a signing bonus, source said. More importantly, there is now an $18M roster bonus the 5th day of the league year in 2022 — creating a decision for MIN. He’ll either make $20M or so next year, be released or have a new deal. https://t.co/qLJQbfms9G
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021