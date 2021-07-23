Report: Vikings dismiss Rick Dennison as assistant after he refuses COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

Less than a week before the Vikings are set to open training camp, Rick Dennison has been dismissed as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin was the first to report the story.

Cronin reported the Vikings will promote assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher to replace Dennison and hired Auburn special teams analyst Ben Steele to take Rauscher’s previous job. Dennison had spent two years on the Vikings’ coaching staff.

Coaches, front office executives, equipment managers and scouts are all classified as Tier I staff and are required to get the vaccine. Players are not required to get the vaccine but unvaccinated players will face far more protocols than those who have received the vaccine.

Vikings backup running back Alexander Mattison expressed his disappointment with the decision.

Smh, they act as if we didn’t successfully play a whole season last year. Don’t make no sense. I’m rockin wit you 100% coach 💯 https://t.co/dNoiV7ZVmx — Alexander Mattison (@AlexMattison22) July 23, 2021

Dennison’s dismissal comes as Klint Kubiak prepares for his first season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. Dennison has been an NFL coach for 27 years.