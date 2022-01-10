Report: Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after disappointing season

Oct 18, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (L) speaks with general manager Rick Spielman (R) prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The moves come a day after the Vikings finished a disappointing 8-9 season with a victory over the Chicago Bears.

This marks the second consecutive season in which Minnesota did not qualify for the playoffs. Spielman and Zimmer both have two seasons remaining on their contracts. Spielman joined the Vikings in May 2006 and had been the general manger since 2012. Zimmer was hired in 2014 and led the Vikings to the playoffs three times, including an appearance in the NFC title game during the 2017 season.

The Spielman dismissal comes as a surprise given many thought he would remain in the organization with a new title. Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf will now begin the process of hiring someone to run the football operation for the Vikings.

