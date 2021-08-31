Vikings acquire tight end Chris Herndon from Jets for fourth-round pick in 2022 draft

The Vikings addressed their need at tight end on Tuesday by acquiring Chris Herndon from the New York Jets for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The Vikings also received a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Herndon, a fourth-round selection by the Jets in 2018 out of Miami, had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts) as a rookie.
But 2019 turned into a lost season as he was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse and then ended up being placed on season-ending injured reserve in November after suffering a fractured rib. He also dealt with a hamstring injury. Herndon only played in one game and had one reception for 7 yards. His suspension came after he pled guilty to drunken driving after he crashed into another car on a New Jersey highway in June 2018. He reportedly was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. Neither driver was injured but Herndon registered a 0.14 BAC, nearly twice the legal limit.
Last season, Herndon caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts).
The 25-year-old will join the Vikings as the second tight end on their depth chart behind Tyler Conklin. Starter Irv Smith Jr., needs meniscus surgery and will be sidelined for a yet-to-be determined amount of time.
The Vikings’ trade for Herndon won’t be official until he passes a physical.