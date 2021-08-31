Vikings acquire tight end Chris Herndon from Jets for fourth-round pick in 2022 draft

Tight end Chris Herndon while participating in practice as the New York Jets held OTA’s this morning at their practice facility in Florham Park, NJ on June 4, 2021. The New York Jets Held Ota S This Morning At Their Practice Facility In Florham Park Nj On June 4 2021

The Vikings addressed their need at tight end on Tuesday by acquiring Chris Herndon from the New York Jets for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The Vikings also received a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Herndon, a fourth-round selection by the Jets in 2018 out of Miami, had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts) as a rookie.

But 2019 turned into a lost season as he was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse and then ended up being placed on season-ending injured reserve in November after suffering a fractured rib. He also dealt with a hamstring injury. Herndon only played in one game and had one reception for 7 yards. His suspension came after he pled guilty to drunken driving after he crashed into another car on a New Jersey highway in June 2018. He reportedly was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. Neither driver was injured but Herndon registered a 0.14 BAC, nearly twice the legal limit.

Last season, Herndon caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts).

The 25-year-old will join the Vikings as the second tight end on their depth chart behind Tyler Conklin. Starter Irv Smith Jr., needs meniscus surgery and will be sidelined for a yet-to-be determined amount of time.

The Vikings’ trade for Herndon won’t be official until he passes a physical.