Report: Vikings sixth-round pick recovering after being shot four times in Washington, D.C.

FILE – This Aug. 31, 2019, file photo shows Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) as he takes the field with his team to play an NCAA football game against Virginia in Pittsburgh. Twyman cried while watching Pitt football go on without him after the defensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season. It was a decision Twyman felt necessary — both financially and emotionally — to prepare him for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in the NFL draft last April, was shot four times while visiting an aunt in Washington, D.C., according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter he had spoken to his client and that “he’s going to be OK,” and “will make a full recovery.”

Schefter reported Twyman was in a car when he was shot. “There were superficial, exit wounds,” Rosenhaus said. Twyman doesn’t need surgery and X-rays were negative.

The Vikings wrapped up their offseason program last week with their minicamp. Players aren’t scheduled to return to the team’s facility in Eagan until late July when training camp opens. The team did issue a statement on Monday.

Twyman opted out of the 2020 college football season at Pittsburgh because of concerns about COVID-19. A redshirt sophomore in 2019, Twyman increased his total tackles from 16 to 41 and went from 0.5 sacks to 10.5. That sack total made Twyman the first interior defensive lineman to lead Pittsburgh in sacks in a season since Aaron Donald had 11 in 2013.

