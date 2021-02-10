Report: Vikings to add Paul Guenther to defensive coaching staff

Mike Zimmer has added a familiar name to the Vikings’ coaching staff.
Paul Guenther, who worked with Zimmer for six seasons in Cincinnati, will join the Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, according to NFL Media. Guenther was an assistant with the Bengals when Zimmer became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2008. Guenther was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator when Zimmer left to become the Vikings’ coach in 2014. Guenther remained in the job through 2017.
Guenther joined Jon Gruden’s staff to serve as defensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2018. He was fired on Dec. 13, 2020, after the Raiders’ 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Guenther, 49, replaces longtime NFL defensive coordinator Dom Capers, who spent last season as the Vikings’ senior defensive assistant but was not retained.
