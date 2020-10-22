Vikings trade Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens for draft picks

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) looks on in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Falcons defeated the Vikings 40-23. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Yannick Ngakoue’s stint with the Vikings was a brief one.

The Vikings (1-5) dealt the defensive end to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, according to ESPN and other outlets. The Vikings officially announced the trade but did not reveal the draft picks they obtained.

The Vikings acquired Ngakoue just before the regular season from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick. Ngakoue, 25, restructured the final season on his contract upon joining the Vikings and had five sacks in six games.