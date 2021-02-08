Report: Vikings will promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator position

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings will name Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media. Klint will replace his father, Gary, who retired after two seasons on the Vikings’ coaching staff and one as offensive coordinator. The Vikings finished fourth in yards in the NFL this season.

Klint, who will turn 34 a week from Wednesday, has been serving as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach under his father and head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer wanted to keep the scheme run by Gary Kubiak in place in part to give Kirk Cousins consistency in how the offense operates.