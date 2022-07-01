Report: Wolves acquire Rudy Gobert from Utah for five players and multiple first-round picks

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Tim Connelly didn’t take long to make his first major deal as the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations.

The Wolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, acquired 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert from Utah on Friday for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks. Kessler was taken by the Wolves with the first of their two two opening-round picks in the recent NBA draft.

Gobert, 30, averaged 15.6 points and an NBA-leading 14.7 rebounds in 66 games for the Jazz this past season. Connelly, hired away from the Denver Nuggets in May, had been looking for a big man to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns agreed to a four-year super-max deal on Thursday. He will make $224 million on an extension that will kick in in 2024-25.