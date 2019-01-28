It made me sad for my former greatness (ep. 9)

We thought it was cold up here it’s got nothing, NOTHING, on what Patrick has to deal with in Florida right now.

Reusse and Judd talk about the cold snaps in both states as well as the state hockey tournament and lamenting the fact that the Super Bowl isn’t here this week. They also tackle such topics as Judd’s Vice review, the NHL All Star Game, Twins fest, and Reusse is baffled by the NBA.

The second segment is full of Rose being a bigger star than we thought, baseball moving for the Presidential elections, and Ruesse explaining the difference between trolling and having an unpopular opinion.

We wrap the show talking about the NHL’s Western Conference being bad and Gophers hoops.