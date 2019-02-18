Podcast

He ate himself out of the Twins (ep. 12)

By Jonathan Harrison February 18, 2019 1:07 pm
Pat and Judd are back this week with Pat still in the nice temps of Florida while Judd is stuck back in zero degree Minnesota. With the NBA All-star game over the weekend the guys have plenty to vent about and praise as well. Today’s show includes discussions about:
  • Miguel Sano’s injury and how he got it
  • What time a person is hungriest at
  • Walk-offs in baseball. Overdone!
  • Judd is getting his way on the need for the Wild to blow it all up
  • NBA All Star Game notes
  • A mid-podcast Unchained
  • A Twins pitcher that is noticeably bigger. And not in a good way.
  • Positive Pat

Topics:
Reusse Unchained



Latest Reusse Unchained Stories

Podcast