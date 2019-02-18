He ate himself out of the Twins (ep. 12)

Pat and Judd are back this week with Pat still in the nice temps of Florida while Judd is stuck back in zero degree Minnesota. With the NBA All-star game over the weekend the guys have plenty to vent about and praise as well. Today’s show includes discussions about:
Miguel Sano’s injury and how he got it
What time a person is hungriest at
Walk-offs in baseball. Overdone!
Judd is getting his way on the need for the Wild to blow it all up
NBA All Star Game notes
A mid-podcast Unchained
A Twins pitcher that is noticeably bigger. And not in a good way.
Positive Pat