Baseball is run by clowns (ep. 16)

Reusse is back and is fired up about the Gophers making the tournament, who’s running baseball, and the Twins’ chances this year.
Those were just some of the topics of discussion between Patrick Reusse and Judd Zulgad. Here’s what else the boys discussed:
Gophers make the tournament. Will face Lousiville.
Reusse not filling out the bracket
Sid making it to 100
When Kimbrell and Keuchel will sign
Who’s running baseball
How Buxton looks
Reusse get’s Unchained
Positvie Pat shows up
Pat’s Troll of the Week