The emotional attachment from these guys is zero (ep. 22)

By Jonathan Harrison April 29, 2019 9:01 pm

Reusse returns after draft weekend with plenty to say on the Vikings draft, the Twins going yard a lot, and Game of Thrones. Yep you read that right.

Topic list for today’s Reusse Unchained:

  • Trader Rick
  • Vikings cap space issues
  • Who plays where on the offensive line
  • Draft grades are dumb but understandable why they’re done
  • Just how bad are the Orioles?
  • Twins power display
  • The ball is juiced
  • MIAC Update – Tommies are probably gone
  • Origination of Wonderwall
  • Loons win
  • Game of Thrones update
  • Positive Pat

